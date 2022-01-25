SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might feel restless today. Nevertheless, relations with family and home, as well as financial matters and anything to do with your job, look pretty positive. Perhaps you will be distracted by something unexpected. Steady as she goes. You've got this.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet someone who is unusual. Meanwhile, this is a lovely day for you to socialize with others. People are pleased to talk to you and, in turn, you will be assertive yet charming (as always).

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You might surprise others today; or vice versa, a parent or someone in authority might surprise you. (It could be the police.) Something will make you feel feisty and independent. Meanwhile, as you deal with people from your past, you will find it easy to be charming with them. (That's a blessing.)

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Travel plans might suddenly change today. Ditto for plans related to higher education, publishing or legal matters. Meanwhile, relations with friends or members of groups, especially with people you haven't seen in a while, are warm and friendly. (That's nice.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0