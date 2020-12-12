ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH An existing relationship moves to a new level. If you're single and seeking, a charming and unusual new friend wins your heart. If you focus your attention on creativity, today marks a time of building admiration and recognition.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those you are intimate with. There is much exploring and probing in progress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Bask in the healing rays of full spectrum light to recharge your body and soul. Be aware of how the quality of light in your home or workplace is affecting you. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting can enhance your well-being.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today can bring a delightful series of new contacts. Accept invitations to meet friends. Allow the one you admire to make choices and express individuality if you want to succeed in love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)