ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH An existing relationship moves to a new level. If you're single and seeking, a charming and unusual new friend wins your heart. If you focus your attention on creativity, today marks a time of building admiration and recognition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those you are intimate with. There is much exploring and probing in progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Bask in the healing rays of full spectrum light to recharge your body and soul. Be aware of how the quality of light in your home or workplace is affecting you. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting can enhance your well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today can bring a delightful series of new contacts. Accept invitations to meet friends. Allow the one you admire to make choices and express individuality if you want to succeed in love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH A flurry of invitations, love tokens and other pleasures will make this cold, dark day a day of happiness. You will be enthused and motivated. Many worthwhile projects are in progress. Today concludes on a very upbeat note.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A neighbor could issue an interesting invitation. Commuter-length journeys are important. Current events will be of great interest. Subscribe to magazines and newspapers. Confusion is replaced with clarity. Stay aware of your budget.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Making plans is easier now. A combination of mutable aspects will tempt you to overextend. There is a promise of abundance, yet you might yearn for more and not fully appreciate the bird in the hand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Subtle and mysterious, the Scorpion smiles at its popular association with passion and the afterlife because there is so much more beneath the surface. Today is definitely one of those days when there is much more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today activates your inner life and your dreams. Time spent alone will be treasured. A creative project could begin to take form while you're enjoying a solitary walk. Extra travel is likely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Extra recognition is coming your way. Demonstrate your capabilities in situations which promise to facilitate advancement. Leisure travel will be beneficial, perhaps putting you in touch with a promising financial opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Others are emotional and sensitive today. Be kind and offer sympathy. Your professional aspirations bring a special sense of fulfillment. A visit to a luxurious health spa would be rejuvenating.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Doorways of opportunity will open today. Be ready to make changes. Old barriers will dissolve, and you can prepare a climate of ease and wish fulfillment. It's almost as if Aladdin's magic lamp is handed to you.
