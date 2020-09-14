× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's your power day, your day to play it your way, so focus on what you want. You attract financial success if you open your mind to a new approach. You're playing with power, so be careful not to hurt others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You have an emotional reaction to an event in your home. You're dealing with the foundations of who you are and who you are becoming. You could be dealing with parents now or working on a home improvement project.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A change of scenery would do you good today. You might be involved in a benefit. You see two sides of an issue. You're feeling creative and express yourself in writing. A short trip works to your benefit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your organizational skills are highlighted. Hard work is called for now to complete a project. Stay focused and resist any inclination to wander off to other tasks. Be methodical and thorough.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)