ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH The adventurer within you awakens. You're weary of the details of daily routine and long for expansion. Keep your cheerful outlook and be aware of how associates are affecting you. Cultivate positive companions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Peace and quiet help you find a sense of direction today. You have ideas concerning future that others aren't receptive to just yet. Natural beauty in a wilderness setting helps you align your natural inner rhythms.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Favors are unexpectedly returned. Friends are sincere and supportive. You will be wise in selecting long-range goals. Working on projects that have enduring quality brings satisfaction today; think longevity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You're shown how important you are to professional associates as well as your loved ones. Return all emails and phone calls promptly. The appropriate responses you make now will make today a success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You can travel back to an old haunt. It's also a favorable time to reread a favorite book or to review language skills. Stories or poems with a profound message have considerable appeal. You'll feel more optimistic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today brings a mystery to light, and the financial situation is clarified through details a partner brings to your attention. Don't take advice verbatim, especially about business. A second opinion is a good idea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You attract compliments and adoration from unlikely sources today. Be honest about your feelings if a romantic mood is exhibited by someone to whom you're not drawn. There could be some new developments at work to analyze.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Turn daily duties into a competitive game to boost morale. Your energy and enthusiasm inspire co-workers. Don't hesitate to take on a new responsibility. And make sure to get in some exercise today!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today helps you know yourself better and tap into your potential. Others are more loving and cooperative. You can share a good joke with someone you care for. Celebrate by reaching out and focusing on creative projects and hobbies.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Entertain at home; plan a family activity. Elderly relatives may have entertaining information about genealogy and family traditions. It's a splendid time to redecorate and rearrange your home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Commuter travel or a short neighborhood trip brings a chance encounter or experience that serves to awaken new perspectives. You will be exposed to those who have a different philosophy of life than yours.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You are slightly distracted with your work today. You will long to make some new purchases, either to give as gifts or to add pleasure to recreation hours. Be sensible and study your budget before overextending though.