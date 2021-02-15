VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today brings a mystery to light, and the financial situation is clarified through details a partner brings to your attention. Don't take advice verbatim, especially about business. A second opinion is a good idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You attract compliments and adoration from unlikely sources today. Be honest about your feelings if a romantic mood is exhibited by someone to whom you're not drawn. There could be some new developments at work to analyze.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Turn daily duties into a competitive game to boost morale. Your energy and enthusiasm inspire co-workers. Don't hesitate to take on a new responsibility. And make sure to get in some exercise today!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today helps you know yourself better and tap into your potential. Others are more loving and cooperative. You can share a good joke with someone you care for. Celebrate by reaching out and focusing on creative projects and hobbies.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)