HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 21, 2020: Intense and critical, you are success-oriented, and this year will be a triumph for you. Once you tame your ego, any dream is possible. Finances will be good. If single, you are sensual, and there will be obsessive relationships. If attached, your partner is likely to find you demanding and needs to stand up to you or compromise. Your intimate bond is strong. AQUARIUS gives as good as he or she gets.