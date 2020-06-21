HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 21, 2020: Intense and critical, you are success-oriented, and this year will be a triumph for you. Once you tame your ego, any dream is possible. Finances will be good. If single, you are sensual, and there will be obsessive relationships. If attached, your partner is likely to find you demanding and needs to stand up to you or compromise. Your intimate bond is strong. AQUARIUS gives as good as he or she gets.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today highlights home and family life. A residential move may be considered, and family members are experiencing some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you today. Back away from confrontations. Count to five before responding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Expect to have more variety in your life today. Conversations and mail will be startling but very interesting. Reach out to others; your attractiveness and charm are in evidence. Love prospects are promising.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today highlights your finances on a positive note. Old debts can be paid. Preparations are underway to enhance your income. Finances should become much more promising. Think big; be confident.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You will be especially strong and influential today. Old barriers can be overcome, and you can manifest a cherished wish through sheer effort. You will be highly visible to others. Wise choices build your good reputation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your need for peace and privacy is strong today. There is much you would prefer to keep to yourself. Acts of charity and personal sacrifice bring unexpected rewards. Your leadership ability grows.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Exciting planetary vibrations favor friendship, group involvement and learning. Some of you will have unexpected future travel opportunities to places you have only dreamed about. New and unusual friendships will be formed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct.22)
HHH You will be rethinking your career. Some of you will even speculate that your true career path lies in an entirely different direction. You will have plenty of time to think this through at a later date.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Spiritual growth takes place today. Your belief system and general life attitude experience major changes. Whether your journeying turns out to be in the physical or mental realm, your experiences are likely to be intense but positive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH In simple terms, pay-up time is here. Today highlights joint income, including debts and money owed, reminding you of financial situations that took place before the pandemic began. If you have overextended yourself, you feel the sting today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HH Today provides increased social opportunities. Dealings with important males are favored. However, today also brings chaos in the form of upsets and arguments with a loved one, causing upheaval. You will feel torn in several directions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You will be busy today. You also feel restless and impulsive, so be careful not to sustain a minor slip or injury. Be careful on the roads. Your attention may wander due to fatigue, so take heed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today favors socializing and romance. Sparks will fly, or should I say, "fly again," as some of you will become reacquainted on an intimate level with a former love interest. Any tasks you undertake have added intensity and perseverance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!