ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Circulate and work at cementing bonds, and close connections will deepen in a wonderful way. There can be new interests and discoveries linked to a current partnership. If a tie has outlived its usefulness, this is a time to let go and move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today's a good time to get organized. Complete projects that have been in progress for too long. Memories of a childhood animal companion can be especially poignant. A charitable donation to animal charities would be a great way to acknowledge this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today creates conflict of interest involving someone close to you. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love. Adventurous projects will have allure.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Take time off to care for your home and enjoy family life. Today heightens your devotion to relatives or your extended family and illuminates the important roles they play in your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)