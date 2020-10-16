ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Circulate and work at cementing bonds, and close connections will deepen in a wonderful way. There can be new interests and discoveries linked to a current partnership. If a tie has outlived its usefulness, this is a time to let go and move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today's a good time to get organized. Complete projects that have been in progress for too long. Memories of a childhood animal companion can be especially poignant. A charitable donation to animal charities would be a great way to acknowledge this.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today creates conflict of interest involving someone close to you. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love. Adventurous projects will have allure.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Take time off to care for your home and enjoy family life. Today heightens your devotion to relatives or your extended family and illuminates the important roles they play in your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH If a vehicle needs replacement, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations; there can be some last-minute schedule changes to allow for. The weather might especially impact you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH An old phase related to earnings and income could end, followed by a new beginning. Practical education is emphasized. There could be multiple sources of income. Your job duties can become more complicated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You are a refined diplomat who must overcome the temptation to vacillate. Today's a good time to say thank you. Express your creative ideas and nurture relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You relish peace and quiet today. Imagery and affirmations can bring contentment. Reach out to others; love and friendship are there for you if you're receptive. It's also a great time for creative projects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH A new sense of direction and purpose develops. Accept invitations from friends and plan Zoom meetings or a small get-together. You realize the blessings of friendship. Respond positively to an invitation to some kind of group or organization.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today you step back and prioritize. Your heart tells you to focus on home, but another part of you wants to advance at work. Make time for both. Balance is the key to success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A dream should be heeded. Your intuition is on target. Someone from another cultural background can become a romantic prospect or at least a new friend. Attend a discussion group or book club to be able to discuss ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH A new home, job or relationship can replace the familiar. Don't resist changes; after an unsettled time all will be well. "It's time to grow," is the final message from the universe. This marks the start of one of your most fortunate cycles.
