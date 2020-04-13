VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today artwork and imported items of all types will bring you pleasure. Be cheerful when you reconnect, reconsider and reflect. Be proactive. A cycle of great blessings and opportunity unfolds when you think hard enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It can be a little difficult to concentrate today. Follow a schedule combined with positive affirmations. Your adherence to this will bring a high energy level, and a new sense of optimism develops. Study will be favorable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Others have a different view about love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those with whom you are intimate. There is much exploring and probing in progress today. Do not stay silent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Forever galloping onward, you approach life as a great adventure. You can be intolerant of the mundane, but today you must go over your finances and accounts. It is a great time to get them in order and brainstorm about new money-making opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)