ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Although you might feel temporarily discouraged by a friend or someone older or more experienced, don't take this to heart. Basically, this is a warm and friendly day for dealing with others, especially close friends and partners.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Someone in authority might rain on your parade today. Don't let this get you down. Actually, you look good to co-workers and others. Furthermore, this year your reputation shines. Remember this. Today, you encounter a brief dark cloud on your horizon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your desire to travel and expand your world is strong today. You might be attracted to someone who is "different." Nevertheless, some kind of rules or regulations might limit you or be a challenge for what you want to do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Financial news or something to do with debt or shared property might discourage you today. Nevertheless, issues related to home, family and real estate are positive, and this will carry the day for you. Ultimately, you stand to benefit from the wealth of others this year.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH A close friend or partner might throw some shade on you today, which could discourage you, because you thrive on compliments, not criticism. (That's an understatement.) Fortunately, relations with neighbors, siblings and relatives will be excellent.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Increased work obligations or a tough conversation with a boss or someone more experienced might discourage you today. Don't let this happen, because something will boost your income or make you feel happier today. Plus, this is your year to improve your job or get a better job.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Children might be an increased responsibility today. You also might encounter restrictions or criticisms regarding sports or a creative project or something regarding a vacation. Nevertheless, this is a fun-loving, social day. It's also a romantic day for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be courteous with a parent or an older family member today to reduce tension. Restrictions regarding real estate might arise. Nevertheless, family discussions will go well. You might explore a redecorating project or wish to entertain.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Optimism is important, which is why you have to resist worrying today. Remember: "Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere." You might make money from your words today. Enjoy conversing with someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH It's a mixed bag when it comes to money issues today. You might encounter restrictions from an issue or a person. However, in another way, something will encourage you regarding earnings or perhaps buying something beautiful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH The Moon is in your sign lined up with Saturn today, which can make you feel cut off from others or discouraged. This can be worrisome. However, the Moon is also dancing with Venus, a pleasant influence. It's is why today will have changing aspects for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH In one way, you will enjoy your own solitude today and feel pleased with some peace and quiet. Don't worry if you fleetingly feel lonely or cut off from others. This is a brief dark cloud on your horizon.