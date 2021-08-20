ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Although you might feel temporarily discouraged by a friend or someone older or more experienced, don't take this to heart. Basically, this is a warm and friendly day for dealing with others, especially close friends and partners.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Someone in authority might rain on your parade today. Don't let this get you down. Actually, you look good to co-workers and others. Furthermore, this year your reputation shines. Remember this. Today, you encounter a brief dark cloud on your horizon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your desire to travel and expand your world is strong today. You might be attracted to someone who is "different." Nevertheless, some kind of rules or regulations might limit you or be a challenge for what you want to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Financial news or something to do with debt or shared property might discourage you today. Nevertheless, issues related to home, family and real estate are positive, and this will carry the day for you. Ultimately, you stand to benefit from the wealth of others this year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)