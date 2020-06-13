ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Healing and inspiration come through solitude today. You will tend to be more reserved, preferring to guard your privacy. Your long-harbored dread of loneliness dissipates. Appreciate the elements of surprise at work in your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today indicates intense emotional expression. Your vitality is in peak form, and the high level of energy motivates you to initiate a variety of projects that add dimension to your life. You will enjoy taking a leadership position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You are especially ambitious today and might outshine a competitor. Keep this rivalry good-humored. Maintaining your image and reputation can be a sensitive issue. It's best to just relax with loved ones.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today begins on a supportive note with some surprises. Seek help and advice from longtime friends. Draw upon the wisdom of tradition. Answers to problems are discovered. It is a wonderful time for study.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Dreams and fantasy abound. Seek a wholesome, creative outlet and do not jump to conclusions. Reading about the afterlife offers spiritual solace to you. But ignore ghost stories. Dwell on the tangible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Accept meetings and partings graciously today. Offering help to less fortunate people or animals can bring you a deep emotional satisfaction. It might well lead to a friendship or romantic involvement with a kind and compassionate individual.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Call ahead before making a short journey, and allow time for delays. Stress release is important for good health. Do not be overly critical of others; good humored tolerance will be appreciated. A new spiritual tradition intrigues you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Romance is promising, and a new avocation brings hours of pleasure. Honor your inner child. On another level, this transit favors the conception or adoption of a child for those Scorpios wishing to expand their family.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Family ties are growing stronger and offer greater happiness and emotional support. Living arrangements are about to be improved. You might plan for your residence to be redecorated or repaired, making it more comfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Today brings a solution to transportation dilemmas. Your happy thoughts act as a magnet to draw support from others. A bond with a neighbor or sibling strengthens. Select projects that can be completed sooner rather than later.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH New sources and circumstances linked to your income are on the way. Welcome them. Debts or other obligations that have held you back finally get under control. You are about to be free to progress more rapidly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your loving and caring nature exudes a captivating compassion. Others seek your counsel and guidance. You will be very aware of companions' limitations. Allow for the differences that generation and background make in their capabilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!