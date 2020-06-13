× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Healing and inspiration come through solitude today. You will tend to be more reserved, preferring to guard your privacy. Your long-harbored dread of loneliness dissipates. Appreciate the elements of surprise at work in your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today indicates intense emotional expression. Your vitality is in peak form, and the high level of energy motivates you to initiate a variety of projects that add dimension to your life. You will enjoy taking a leadership position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are especially ambitious today and might outshine a competitor. Keep this rivalry good-humored. Maintaining your image and reputation can be a sensitive issue. It's best to just relax with loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today begins on a supportive note with some surprises. Seek help and advice from longtime friends. Draw upon the wisdom of tradition. Answers to problems are discovered. It is a wonderful time for study.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)