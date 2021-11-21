Happy Birthday for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021: You're a playful, passionate person. You have an upbeat, sunny personality; however, when you want to achieve your goals, you're focused and serious. You give a lot of serious thought to what you want. This is an exciting year for you, because you're at the threshold of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous! Open any door!
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Today you might learn new information about someone's wealth and assets, especially your partner's. Be smart and observe the Moon Alert.
This Week: Travel, explore and study.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Discussion with a partner, spouse or close friend is intense today, but the results might bring an improvement. Be open to what might be, but agree to nothing important during the Moon Alert.
This Week: Organize debt and shared property.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're resourceful today, which is why you see ways to introduce improvements to your job or your work. Likewise, you might see how to improve your health or some kind of protocol related to your pet.
This Week: Focus on others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today your love of mystery is heightened. You will love puzzles, whodunit's, mystery novels and crime TV shows, and be interested in others' love life. Scandals related to sports and the entertainment world might be revealed.
This Week: Get organized!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You want to make improvements to your home today, especially improvements related to laundry areas, bathrooms, plumbing, recycling and garbage. You want everything working. It's time to clean up things.
This Week: Socialize, enjoy time with kids.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you're persuasive, possibly intimidating. Because your mind is focused in a laser-like way, not only will you make your point, you'll also see the subtext of things around you.
This Week: Cocoon at home.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You might have excellent moneymaking ideas today. Don't dismiss them, because they might be worthy of consideration. Or perhaps you can see new uses or applications for something you own. Respect your ability to see things in a new light today.
This Week: Busy with short trips and errands!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you might improve your image. Because you're in an inventive, resourceful frame of mind today, this means you'll see ways to enhance your appearance or improve your immediate environment.
This Week: Focus on values, earnings and assets.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Tread carefully, because most of today is a Moon Alert, which is actually a wonderful time for creative activities but a poor time to make practical decisions or spend money on anything other than food and gas. Look for solutions to old problems.
This Week: Re-energize yourself!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Enjoy conversations with others, because people will be frank and honest. This could lead to an exchange of creative ideas. You might encourage each other with future goals. Note: Agree to nothing until after the Moon Alert is over.
This Week: Solitude and privacy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH A discussion with a parent, boss, the police or someone in authority will be powerful today. People are looking for solutions and ways to improve things. However, wait until the Moon Alert is over to decide on anything.
This Week: Get involved.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today you're interested in travel plans, encounters with people from other cultures, as well as a chance for a bit of adventure — something fresh and different! Explore your world but be aware of the limitations of the Moon Alert.
This Week: You impress others.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.