This Week: Busy with short trips and errands!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Take a realistic look in the mirror to see how you might improve your image. Because you're in an inventive, resourceful frame of mind today, this means you'll see ways to enhance your appearance or improve your immediate environment.

This Week: Focus on values, earnings and assets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH Tread carefully, because most of today is a Moon Alert, which is actually a wonderful time for creative activities but a poor time to make practical decisions or spend money on anything other than food and gas. Look for solutions to old problems.

This Week: Re-energize yourself!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Enjoy conversations with others, because people will be frank and honest. This could lead to an exchange of creative ideas. You might encourage each other with future goals. Note: Agree to nothing until after the Moon Alert is over.

This Week: Solitude and privacy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)