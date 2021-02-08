ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's best to postpone innovations at work today. Tradition is upheld now. Older or more experienced people offer the best advice and examples. Today also reveals how others love and depend on you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're on the go today. An online virtual visit to a school, library or learning center illuminates and uplifts you. Imported foods or ethnic clothing are enjoyable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today adds a possessive, intense note to love. Your earnings will increase. Material values are balanced with a respect for the intangible riches such as love and a healthy life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Allow others freedom and recognize when a relationship must move and grow. Today smooths communications with a pleasant sextile aspect. Gather information and be a good listener. Listen to the motivations of others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Keep your schedule and environment wholesome today. Use a fireplace, bright lights and hot drinks to chase away gloom and chills. A few extra hours of sleep is the best gift to give yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You can make a difference for the better in the lives of those you care for, especially in the case of younger people. Today brings clarity in understanding your deepest loves and attachments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Family members take an interest in your professional success. Be open-minded about new trends related to your work. Make repairs and organize the household to generate domestic harmony.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You're restless today. New places and new ideas would refresh you. Purchase newly published books or vary the routes you travel and see the neighborhood from a different perspective. Variety is a must.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You will be protective of people as well as possessions you're attached to. You're aware of what money can and can't do and what you value most. Today concludes with an awareness of how the meaning of money is shifting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You're in the midst of major changes in self-awareness today. Your will power is increasing, and you are more daring and purposeful than ever before. In many ways you're going through a renaissance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH There are schemes and subtleties involved in communication passed your way. Get both sides of all stories before making decisions involving others. From deep inside your subconscious comes an array of visions and daydreams.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Closer friendships develop with people you meet through vocations or avocations. Plans are discussed for the future with a focus on humanitarian, scientific or metaphysical goals. This is all very exciting for you.