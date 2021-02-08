HHHHH You can make a difference for the better in the lives of those you care for, especially in the case of younger people. Today brings clarity in understanding your deepest loves and attachments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Family members take an interest in your professional success. Be open-minded about new trends related to your work. Make repairs and organize the household to generate domestic harmony.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You're restless today. New places and new ideas would refresh you. Purchase newly published books or vary the routes you travel and see the neighborhood from a different perspective. Variety is a must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You will be protective of people as well as possessions you're attached to. You're aware of what money can and can't do and what you value most. Today concludes with an awareness of how the meaning of money is shifting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH You're in the midst of major changes in self-awareness today. Your will power is increasing, and you are more daring and purposeful than ever before. In many ways you're going through a renaissance.