ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Tread carefully when talking to parents, bosses or the police, because this encounter could be nasty. People are inclined to be insistent, even obsessed, with their point of view. Meanwhile, Mercury is retrograde and there is a Moon Alert after 1:45 p.m. EST today (10:45 a.m. PST).

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Avoid politics, religion and racial issues today, because you will get nowhere. You might have heated views about something, or you might encounter someone else with strong views. Nevertheless, this is not the day for this discussion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You might be concerned or intense about issues related to shared property, taxes, debt or insurance matters. These might be issues from the past that are unfinished. Nevertheless, it's hard to make headway today. Postpone things for another day.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Be reasonable when talking to partners and close friends today, because it's easy to go off the deep end. You might insist on something, or someone else might be just as emphatic (especially concerning ex-partners). Much of today is a Moon Alert. Do not act.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You have strong ideas about how to clean up things at work today. You want to get rid of what is no longer needed. (Out with the old! In with the new!) You might have similar ideas related to your health or a pet. Don't coerce others into agreeing with you. Easy does it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Don't come on too strong when dealing with your kids today, because it's easy to do. Lighten up. Likewise, issues with old flames or current romantic partners might be too intense. This is a poor day for important discussions. It's best to sidestep things today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Don't try to get your way in family discussions today, which you'll be tempted to do. Possibly, you will encounter a family member who is coming on like gangbusters. Either way, dial things back a bit. Take a broader view of things. Easy does it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today people think they know what they're talking about, including you. And perhaps they do. However, they might not. Therefore, think twice before you try to convince someone to agree with you. Distance yourself from these issues so you have more perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might be obsessed about financial matters today. Or perhaps you are obsessed about buying something. If making important financial decisions or purchases, please avoid doing this after 1:45 p.m. EST today (10:45 a.m. PST). Be smart!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Today Mercury retrograde is lined up with Pluto in your sign. In addition to which, most of this day there is a Moon Alert. This means it's a poor day to make decisions or purchases, especially about the future. Put everything on hold. Just tread water.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH This is definitely a squirrely day, which is why you might feel adrift. You might have strong feelings about what you want to achieve, and yet you are blocked or detoured. Be smart and avoid shopping or important decisions after 1:45 p.m. EST today (10:45 a.m. PST).

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Don't try to convince a friend, especially someone younger, to agree with your ideas today, which you'll be tempted to do. Alternatively, don't let someone bully you into agreeing with them. Everything is vague and unsure after 1:45 p.m. EST today (10:45 a.m. PST). Sit this one out.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 1:45 p.m. EST today (10:45 a.m. PST). The Moon is in Sagittarius.

