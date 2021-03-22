ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Contact a family member who may be too proud to ask for help. Approach the situation gently. An offer to work more from home may become available. Adjust your schedule and go after it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Show neighbors the welcome mat. Exchange ideas around the kitchen table and get to know each other better. New friendships can emerge. Siblings may be more available than usual, so take advantage of their generosity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Treat yourself to a new device but don't go overboard. You may be fooled into thinking you have more spare cash on hand. Explore economical ways to buy what you need. Leave credit cards at home.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Stay away from people who stir up mixed emotions and unpleasant memories. Be proud of your accomplishments. This is not the time for modesty. Someone may treat you to a meal out for being such a good friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)