SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH This is the best time all year to think about how to improve your health as well as your job. You also might see ways to improve how you take care of a pet. That's because of the current New Moon that is taking place. Tonight: Expect challenges to work and health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH This particular New Moon is the perfect time to think about how to introduce more play time and opportunities to be creative in your life. We are a work-oriented society. What can you do to achieve a better balance between work and play? Tonight: Children and sports demand your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Home and family are important. This current New Moon is one of the best times all year to think about how to improve your relations with family members and, likewise, how to improve your home. Ideas? Tonight: Respect a family elder.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH We are social creatures. We need to be seen and be heard. We also need to see and listen. The current New Moon is your chance to make resolutions about how to improve your communications. That sounds daunting, but it's really just about how you talk and listen. Tonight: Guard against negative thinking.

