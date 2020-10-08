ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Co-workers' hidden feelings and thoughts are brought out into the open. Your early background and the influences of your heritage are potent. Be aware of what your family tree can reveal about you. Diplomacy is a must today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You'll be drawn to excitement and travel. Education is important, and there might be contact with in-laws. Vitality is high, and your self-image is upbeat. Positive feedback from family and friends makes you feel good about yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might have some financial promises to keep. Others depend on you for security on many levels. You break up your work with interesting side trips. Adding novelty to your daily routine and obligations will renew your enthusiasm.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Your mind is clear and creative with luminous insights. You can write and speak effectively, and you benefit from studies. The role of teacher or even crusader falls into place naturally.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)