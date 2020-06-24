× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today highlights your love life and partnership matters. Charming Venus graces your sign, attracting others to you. Make yourself over and enjoy the result when your sex appeal quotient soars — perhaps even more than you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Many of you will have the opportunity to change your residence. Some of you will use this for redecorating or for having company visit from out of town. Watch out for intense power struggles or confrontations with partners.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Exchange ideas; be a good listener. With your tendency to daydream today, you could miss out on or misinterpret important details. A flurry of emails and messages swamp your desk and demand instant replies.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Watch out for financial squabbles today, although any that arise should be resolved in the next few days as opportunities for extra income surface. Those involved in health occupations or in spiritual work benefit the most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)