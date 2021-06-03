ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH This is an excellent day to teach or learn because you have the patience and focus to be very good at doing both. You also will enjoy making long-range plans for your future. You might contact a teacher from your past.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Because you are in a serious frame of mind today, when shopping, you will buy practical, long-lasting items. Your focus is on money and finances today, which is a good thing, because you will be prudent and wise. You will likely impress a boss or parent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Because you have a natural sense of self-discipline today, choose work that requires focus, concentration and attention to detail. Furthermore, you will feel a strong sense of reward and satisfaction doing whatever you do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You are tenacious by nature, and today this tenacity plus a focused concentration will yield results, especially if you do any kind of research where you seek answers or solutions to old problems. You can expect results because your perseverance will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)