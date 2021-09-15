HHH Something will interrupt your work routine today — staff shortages, technical glitches or perhaps new technology. You also might see a better way to do things and suggest improvements and reforms to co-workers. If you own a pet, be vigilant.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH A surprise invitation might come today, especially to a sports event or a social outing. You might even be surprised by an unexpected flirtation. Meanwhile, parents, be vigilant, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Stock the fridge, because a spontaneous gathering might take place at your home. Unexpected company might drop by, which triggers a fun gathering. Perhaps a family member, especially a female, will surprise you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH New faces, new places and new ideas are today's theme. Stay light on your feet so you can quickly go in any new direction. Do not dismiss some way-out ideas. Write them down for future consideration, because today you think outside the box.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)