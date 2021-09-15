ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might feel rebellious when dealing with parents or authority figures today. There's nothing wrong with wanting to break free of restrictions; however, remember never to underestimate the power of courtesy. Be civil and strong. If you sound reasonable, you will more easily silence opposition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Sudden travel plans might arise today. Alternatively, scheduled travel plans might be canceled or delayed because everything is in flux. You might meet someone unusual today, perhaps from another culture. School plans along with medical and legal matters might have glitches.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Double-check banking details, because something unexpected could impact financial matters, especially a surprise related to shared property, inheritances, debt or insurance matters. An unexpected gift might come your way. (Keep your pockets open.)
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Someone close might throw you a curveball today. They might surprise you with a new suggestion, or they might want more freedom in the relationship. They might want to do things differently. Keep an open mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Something will interrupt your work routine today — staff shortages, technical glitches or perhaps new technology. You also might see a better way to do things and suggest improvements and reforms to co-workers. If you own a pet, be vigilant.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A surprise invitation might come today, especially to a sports event or a social outing. You might even be surprised by an unexpected flirtation. Meanwhile, parents, be vigilant, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Stock the fridge, because a spontaneous gathering might take place at your home. Unexpected company might drop by, which triggers a fun gathering. Perhaps a family member, especially a female, will surprise you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH New faces, new places and new ideas are today's theme. Stay light on your feet so you can quickly go in any new direction. Do not dismiss some way-out ideas. Write them down for future consideration, because today you think outside the box.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Keep an eye on your money, because it's a crapshoot. You might find money; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Meanwhile, pay attention to original, moneymaking ideas that might be worth considering.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today you feel impulsive and rebellious, craving emotional excitement. It's why you will break from routine and do something spontaneous. When dealing with others, you might advocate change and new ways of doing things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You feel restless today because some unexpected changes might be taking place behind the scenes or in your domestic environment. You might do something impulsive, even rash, because you want adventure and to embrace new ways of doing things.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's a classic day to meet a real character — someone unusual who is "different." Or perhaps someone you already know will do something to surprise you. A friend might encourage you to change goals or explore new avenues.