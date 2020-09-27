HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020: Hard-driving, successful and cool, you simply need to reach out to those who can help you succeed. Have faith in your natural abilities. Great happiness is available to you this year — if you can accept it. If single, you have no shortage of admirers. You simply need to choose. If attached, your relationship reassures. Your partner worships you. You can relax. VIRGO understands you the best.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You'll be welcomed by new acquaintances. Membership in a group or organization enhances your life. Today puts you in touch with old comrades. Good or bad, they haven't changed. You still love them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Making contact with helpful and powerful individuals, displaying your talents and abilities, and striving to climb a bit higher on the ladder of success will absorb you. This is all possible remotely today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might get bored on a lazy Sunday. Discuss comparative literature or various belief systems, and polish up on your foreign language skills. You're rewarded with new insight concerning the direction of your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)