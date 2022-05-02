ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today you have strong feelings about something, and you want to communicate your views to others. You want to enlighten them and tell them how it is. With Venus now in your sign, you will easily entertain others with your charm!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH If shopping today, be aware that you are more influenced by your feelings than usual. You might make emotional choices that are not practical or even beneficial to you. (Do you really need three ostrich boas?)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today your ruler Mercury is lined up with the Moon, and they're both in your sign. This will make you eager to communicate to others. You have a need to be heard. Find someone who genuinely is interested in what you have to say -- someone sympathetic to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You will find it rewarding to do some quiet research about something today, working alone or behind the scenes. You also might investigate something, which could lead to some kind of revelation. Secrets might come out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH A heart-to-heart talk with a friend or member of a group today will be meaningful for you. (It will be meaningful for the other person as well.) Discuss your goals and hopes for the future to get their feedback, because this will help you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH If you have something to say today (and you do), you might be surprised at how many people will hear you. They might hear you on social media, through your work or because of something that you do today, which has a far-reaching effect on others. Be aware of this before you speak.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Strong feelings of escapism today will push you to make travel plans or talk to people from other cultures or different countries. You might study or explore new ideas because you want to do something to expand your world in an exciting way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH This is a tricky day to discuss inheritances, shared property, taxes or debt with someone, because your emotional involvement will color your views. It will be harder than usual for you to be objective. You might even feel jealous of someone else's wealth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Discussions with partners and close friends will be emotional today, because both parties are ready to let their hair down and tell it like it is. Whatever happens, you will see that you need to share ideas with this person, and vice versa. (We all need to speak and be heard.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Act on your urge to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on in some kind of situation, especially something related to your job or your work. If you do this, the result will be that you feel gratified. You'll have a sense of reward or accomplishment after your efforts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH You're full of creative ideas today, which is why this is a productive time for those who work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Likewise, if you are involved in sports activities, particularly with younger people, you will have something to say.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Family discussions might take place today. You feel a need to tackle home repairs or act on some ideas that you have, something that you want to implement in your home. Don't hesitate to speak up and share these plans with a family member.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

