ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Discuss long-term financial plans with a partner. Talk over all your options. If you disagree and reach an impasse, come back to it another day. A financial adviser or knowledgeable friend may provide answers.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Give someone you love the upper hand. Hold back on what you really want to say. Avoid an argument, and your relationship will take a romantic turn. Share a secret with someone you trust.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Work to the best of your ability. Meet deadlines, and you will never go wrong. It never hurts to look at other opportunities for which you qualify. Socialize after hours with co-workers or fellow volunteers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Revive a creative project that stalled. Fresh ideas and inspired conversations give it the green light. People are attracted to your spirited personality. Do something out of character, which ensures you will have fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Continue to delve into your family tree. Online research is only part of the effort. Connect with relatives who can fill in gaps and supply memorabilia. Trace people you never met but heard about. Searching occupies spare time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Someone in your extended family could use your advice. You are bursting with ideas you want to express. Journaling will keep you busy. If you want to share your thoughts, explore social media platforms.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Expenses you did not count on emerge. Pass on items that make you happy in the short term. Use your initiative to find additional income streams. Business ideas that start small are the answer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Your stress level is on overdrive. Stay silent rather than say something you regret. Walk or run on a steeper path than usual. Work up a sweat, but don't push yourself beyond where your body wants to go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Don't let sad news ruin your day. Dwell on happy memories and future successes. Make giving back a reality. Donate time or money to a group or organization whose ideals you share.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Speak up at a lecture, group or meeting you attend. People may be surprised but will listen intently to what you have to say. Friends are powerful influences. Ask for opinions, but think for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You may be asked to take a leadership position or make a presentation. These requests may be challenging, but you are capable of high marks. People you love are always your greatest support system.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH An enticing travel offer may arise unexpectedly. If it does not fit into your schedule, say no and move on. There will be other opportunities. Mentor an eager student who will benefit from your knowledge.