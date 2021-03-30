ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Discuss long-term financial plans with a partner. Talk over all your options. If you disagree and reach an impasse, come back to it another day. A financial adviser or knowledgeable friend may provide answers.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Give someone you love the upper hand. Hold back on what you really want to say. Avoid an argument, and your relationship will take a romantic turn. Share a secret with someone you trust.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Work to the best of your ability. Meet deadlines, and you will never go wrong. It never hurts to look at other opportunities for which you qualify. Socialize after hours with co-workers or fellow volunteers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Revive a creative project that stalled. Fresh ideas and inspired conversations give it the green light. People are attracted to your spirited personality. Do something out of character, which ensures you will have fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)