ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Projects that were once laborious are easier to complete today. Make a social occasion of doing chores by asking for a friend's assistance. Your creativity is blossoming. Trust your hunches and reach out to those who can help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Both business and personal relationships reach a turning point. Hidden factors are revealed to change your opinions and perspectives. Your detective and research skills serve you well. Problems and arguments are resolved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You greet the day with a volatile and intense relationship situation in progress. Meditate on whether to hold on or to just let go and move forward. A matter can be resolved in your favor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Revel in the success someone close to you enjoys. Then the rest of today is just for you. The magic of extra sleep. Drink fluids to detoxify the body. Try foot baths or steep healing herbs in your bath water.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)