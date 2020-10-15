ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today heightens your intuition. A partnership is forming that could be an important part of your future. A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH There will be an ease regarding love. Friendships and more serious relationships touch other areas of your life. Don't make a commitment regarding work obligations today. You might change your mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day for forming goals and determining what you desire most. You'll feel like initiating celebrations and other projects. Long-standing communication problems with a child or romantic interest can be overcome.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A new maturity beneficially impacts your approach to love affairs. You grow weary of those who play games. Mutual accomplishment will have more appeal. Seek ways to make your home more comfortable and appealing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Although a decision or situation you've been wrestling with may return to haunt you one more time, don't despair. A solution could be right around the corner. A neighbor, relative or friend might save the day. Compromise will help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today brings financial opportunities regarding buying or selling property and possessions. Those with home-based businesses will find that business starts to boom again. Take time to mull over decisions as thoughts may be divided.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger than life quality, around you. Enjoy remote meetings, public functions and the wider parameters of activity, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Don't neglect details; do keep promises.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your perpetually active inner life becomes more colorful and vivid, while you shun fanfare outwardly. It might surprise you if friends and family born under air signs accuse you of withholding information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You grow through involvement with organizations today. Reach out to new groups and rise to the occasion if called upon to fill a leadership role. Members might decide to support one of your causes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Your ambitions and expectations about work are high and a competitive spirit builds. Be patient and thoughtful. Eventually your value will be much more widely recognized. Your aspirations undergo a transformation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your enthusiasm and energy are high. Studies, travel and conversations generate agreeable ideas and experiences. Your perpetual zest for the novel and intriguing is fulfilled. Get both sides of the story if there is disturbing news. Tonight: Be understanding and accepting.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Look at repeating patterns to understand the future. Spiritual forces inspire creative expression. If you pursue your favorite art form with enthusiasm, you'll be rewarded with exceptional results. Tonight: A change of heart about relationships is in progress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!