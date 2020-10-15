ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today heightens your intuition. A partnership is forming that could be an important part of your future. A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH There will be an ease regarding love. Friendships and more serious relationships touch other areas of your life. Don't make a commitment regarding work obligations today. You might change your mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH It's a wonderful day for forming goals and determining what you desire most. You'll feel like initiating celebrations and other projects. Long-standing communication problems with a child or romantic interest can be overcome.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A new maturity beneficially impacts your approach to love affairs. You grow weary of those who play games. Mutual accomplishment will have more appeal. Seek ways to make your home more comfortable and appealing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)