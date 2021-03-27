VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Move forward with plans for personal projects. Involve friends who see the world as you do. Your enthusiasm attracts others who want to work with you. Be a go-getter, but don't get too pushy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Talking to or visiting a friend in need may be on the agenda. If weather permits, enjoy the warmth of spring. Take a walk, go for a bicycle ride or feed the birds in the park.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Take time out to write down your intentions for the coming months. Distinguish between pipe dreams and goals that can materialize. Get together with friends you can use as a sounding board. Take in their suggestions and support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Brush up on your leadership and organizational skills. You may be called on to head up a team where you work or volunteer. People you love will give you the thumbs up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)