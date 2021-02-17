VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today shows wider mental horizons developing. You grow bored with old concepts and long to learn something new. You develop deeper insight into your nature. The pursuit of a new study is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH The veil to the other world grows thinner, and a meaningful message from a spirit guide is due. You'll experience a sense of deeper peace. Dreams and fantasy abound. Seek a wholesome creative outlet and don't jump to conclusions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Cooperation is a must. Others will have plans and projects involving you. A legal matter might need your attention. You can make a decision about a partnership. The prospect of a more settled and committed situation can have appeal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Take time to understand precisely what is going on with your body. If appropriate, give a gentle alternative treatment enough time to work. You're inclined to leap into aggressive procedures. This might not be wise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)