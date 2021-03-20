ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Try your hand at writing a blog, journal or memoir. Recording a podcast might be more your style. Make plans to attend a neighborhood meeting. It might be fun socializing with people who live nearby.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Fill your environment with scents, colors, plants and flowers. If you have a garden, dig deep into the dirt. Do online shopping, but avoid addictive venues that advertise so-called bargains.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might get that call you've been waiting for. A job opportunity or interview request will make your day. Be cautious about revealing too much information. Set your boundaries and hold back when you need to.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Conserve your energy. Get your creative juices flowing. Find a space where you can sink your teeth into an artistic project. This may be a talent you have or one you want to develop.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Laugh with friends today. Share a meal at a restaurant you've always wanted to try. It is fine to gossip, but do not divulge intimate details. Keep it light, and you'll have a great time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Someone you met at a party might turn out to be a professional contact. Follow up as soon as you can. Don't get distracted by a decision you made. Forget about it and move on.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Viewing a vacation website may arouse your restlessness. Think about a future trip overseas. If that is not feasible, search for a destination closer to home. Order books on a variety of subjects to fill your reading list.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Start the day with an early morning walk or run. A business offer may fall in your lap. This could be the start of a new income stream. Talk it over with a partner or close friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Contact a friend who can help you network with likeminded people. Spend the evening at home with someone you love. End the day on just the right note. Cuddle on the sofa and watch a romantic film.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a perfect day to play catch-up. Background music makes household chores less boring. Exercise and fresh air will energize you. Accomplish what you can. Create a healthy eating plan. Those skinny jeans will fit again.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Think outside the box and plan a project with a friend who shares your vision. Surprise someone from the past with a phone call or text. Research vacation destinations that have something for everyone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today is unpredictable where your family is concerned. Someone may suggest changing your home or moving to a new location. That could come out of the blue, but why not research other areas where you could live?