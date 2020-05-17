HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 17, 2020:
Outspoken and intense, you go all the way this year. Beware of being too hard on yourself. It is a frustrating but ultimately successful year for your project. If single, you prefer to play solo, but you meet someone who you can trust, and then it is up to you. If attached, you are not easy, but you give joy to your partner, who makes you two laugh with giddiness. CANCER is as attached as you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today you stir up the status quo just to relieve the tedium of daily life. You will be enthused and motivated. You feel better than you have in a while.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Healing may occur through meditation and worship. You assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Make the most of private, quiet time. A creative project could begin to take form while you are enjoying a solitary walk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Group activities are rewarding; others have confidence in you. Ask for help with a cherished goal. Others go out of their way to please you. You will develop immediate rapport with new acquaintances.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your working environment is sociable and friendly today. Use creative ideas and add a touch of beauty to professional duties. Do not indulge in casual gossip. Loyalties are changing and work politics are especially volatile.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Music and art from other lands uplift you. It is easy to become friends with those from a different background. Writing and study bring pleasure. It is a good time to enroll in courses and seminars for the summer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today finds you doing research work. Your skills as a detective are sharp, and a mystery is solved. Partners are generous if you need a loan. Invested or inherited resources add to your income.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You will be concerned about fairness and propriety. Be patient if dealing with government offices or politicians. Background research and documentation will win them over to your point of view. Take time off to spend with your partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be patient with those who have not had your educational and other advantages. Someone could be difficult. A helper or assistant talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings. Pets are the perfect companions, bringing love and joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You will feel loved and cherished today. Experiment with handicrafts. Creative ideas are at a peak. You will enjoy the company of children and teenagers, too. You are ready to begin a party.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Find peace within. There can be external stress or uncertainty in the environment. Ignore controversy and get to know a new acquaintance much better before sharing private details with them. It is a good day to pamper yourself at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You will use words in a clever, convincing way. Be patient with a neighbor or sibling. You will feel the urge to travel a little. A new vehicle, perhaps a bicycle, fits the bill.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH There is a need for more security. You will think hard about adding to your income and acquiring new possessions. Resist the temptation to argue about money with loved ones. The stress it might create is not worthwhile.
