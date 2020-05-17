× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 17, 2020:

Outspoken and intense, you go all the way this year. Beware of being too hard on yourself. It is a frustrating but ultimately successful year for your project. If single, you prefer to play solo, but you meet someone who you can trust, and then it is up to you. If attached, you are not easy, but you give joy to your partner, who makes you two laugh with giddiness. CANCER is as attached as you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today you stir up the status quo just to relieve the tedium of daily life. You will be enthused and motivated. You feel better than you have in a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Healing may occur through meditation and worship. You assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Make the most of private, quiet time. A creative project could begin to take form while you are enjoying a solitary walk.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Group activities are rewarding; others have confidence in you. Ask for help with a cherished goal. Others go out of their way to please you. You will develop immediate rapport with new acquaintances.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)