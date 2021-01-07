ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It is going to be a mysterious day, emphasizing the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There's a new intensity to your desires and feelings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Others shower you with attention and involve you in their future plans. Express enthusiasm and team spirit to assure success. Legal matters will work in your favor. Tell your partner how much he or she means to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You might find that a nagging worry was just a false alarm. New faces appear and longtime associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness regime. Allow yourself plenty of rest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH An important involvement reaches a turning point today. There could be an upbeat, whirlwind quality to romance. A cherished bond grows and matures. An old love is rekindled, but for good or ill the same patterns repeat in a relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Your family life and residence are a focus. Examine options and make final decisions today about your home and living arrangements. You will be aware of how family life has evolved over the past year.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today generates marvelous growth. You will be able to analyze your surroundings and improve your life in practical ways. Casual conversations or news stories could be a catalyst for a new opportunity. You sense a time of rebirth and renewal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH You'll want to resolve your ledgers and complete financial planning. It is not a good time to encourage communion with the spirit world. Ignore ghost stories. Dwell on the tangible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You are dynamic and at the center of activity. Winter sports and innovations in your approach to work will be in focus. Success comes your way if you combine a friendly charm with professional expertise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your day opens with an elusive and enchanting mood. Psychic sensitivities are opening. A creative outlet is healthy. Honesty is a must. It's a good day to investigate myths and magic. You might find something profitable for yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You feel drawn into community life and service organizations. Your world widens, promising tremendous growth. Reflect upon the developing potential. Pursue future travel opportunities for when it is safe to travel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today brings changing dynamics regarding professional aspirations. A touch of humor and tolerance helps you make the best of complex situations. Diplomacy is a must in coping with them. This softens tensions and dissolves a problem.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today accents awareness of how the world situation impacts you personally. Analyze how shifting economic trends and social issues can best be adapted to your own priorities. You clarify goals and attract associates who are catalysts for advancement.