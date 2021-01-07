ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It is going to be a mysterious day, emphasizing the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There's a new intensity to your desires and feelings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Others shower you with attention and involve you in their future plans. Express enthusiasm and team spirit to assure success. Legal matters will work in your favor. Tell your partner how much he or she means to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You might find that a nagging worry was just a false alarm. New faces appear and longtime associates are ready to move on. Be cautious with changes in health care and your fitness regime. Allow yourself plenty of rest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH An important involvement reaches a turning point today. There could be an upbeat, whirlwind quality to romance. A cherished bond grows and matures. An old love is rekindled, but for good or ill the same patterns repeat in a relationship.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)