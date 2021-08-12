ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH With the Moon in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite your sign, it means you must cooperate with others. You have to go more than halfway when dealing with someone, especially partners and close friends.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You must go along to get along today. You might have to be of service to someone. You might have to put someone else's needs and wants before your own. This is no big deal; it's just how things are unfolding. Health might be a concern today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This is a lighthearted, playful day! Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy the company of others, especially children. You'll particularly like sports events, the arts and anything involving the entertainment world. It's a fun day!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might prefer to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. Nevertheless, a contrary influence will make you want to talk to others and socialize. You might want to take a short trip. Therefore, it's your call. You can be on the go, or you can hide at home.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today you have strong feelings about your conversations with others. You want to establish a warm connection with someone, especially siblings, relatives or neighbors. You want them to hear you because you're willing to hear them. You want that bond.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You have financial matters on your mind today. If you go shopping today, you won't be thinking about finances; you'll be thinking about what you want. Today you'll make emotional choices rather than logical ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign as it is for two and a half days every month. When this happens, you are a bit more emotional than usual. You feel it. But the good news is that when the Moon is in your sign, your luck is a little bit better! Ask the universe for a favor!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's been a popular time for you because you've been more active with friends, groups and competitions. It's why today is a good day to pull in your reins and hide somewhere. Take a breather. Enjoy some privacy so you can get grounded.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important to you today. Certainly, your ambitions are aroused. You also have strong feelings about bosses and parents. Perhaps you want to share your ideas with someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH For some reason, personal details about your private life seem to be in the public sphere. This means people notice you more than usual, or they're talking about you. Just be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Because you have a strong desire for a change of scenery today, indulge yourself and do something different. Go someplace you've never been before. Travel if possible. Talk to people from different cultures so you can learn something new.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You're interested in finances and shared property today. That's why it's a good day to check out banking details and anything regarding insurance issues, inheritances, taxes and debt. Stay on top of things. When it comes to money, don't be caught snoozing.