ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH With the Moon in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite your sign, it means you must cooperate with others. You have to go more than halfway when dealing with someone, especially partners and close friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You must go along to get along today. You might have to be of service to someone. You might have to put someone else's needs and wants before your own. This is no big deal; it's just how things are unfolding. Health might be a concern today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a lighthearted, playful day! Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy the company of others, especially children. You'll particularly like sports events, the arts and anything involving the entertainment world. It's a fun day!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might prefer to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. Nevertheless, a contrary influence will make you want to talk to others and socialize. You might want to take a short trip. Therefore, it's your call. You can be on the go, or you can hide at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)