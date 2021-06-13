HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 13, 2021: You are bright, clever, fun-loving and spontaneous. You like to plan ahead; nevertheless, you are excellent at adapting to change. You live by your own, unique moral code. This year, your idealism will be aroused, which is why you might work on behalf of a charitable organization or do something to help society. This is the year to work hard!

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Be aware that this is a loosey-goosey day. The Sun is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, and yet, this afternoon the Moon is lined up with fiery Mars. This means you might think you know what you know, but do you really?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH When it comes to financial matters today, be extra careful, because some kind of confusion is present. It could be worse than confusion. There might be deceit. (Whaaat?) Don't believe everything you see or hear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which will drain your energy. You might feel discouraged or beaten down by the world. These feelings of inadequacy are a fleeting dark cloud on the horizon. Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)