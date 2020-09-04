× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You hit your stride early morning and get a lot accomplished. You notice colleagues listening especially closely to what you have to say. You start to think of new ways to make more money. A purchase might be in order.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You wake up tired but gather steam as the day grows. Then you are especially energized and excited, and your appearance and personality shine. You are recharged, and relations with the opposite sex go well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH It's a good day to make a donation to a worthy cause. Think carefully before you act. There's a tendency this afternoon to undo all the positive actions you've taken. It's best to work behind the scenes rather than confront a suspected enemy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Yesterday's energy flows into today. Clear your desk for tomorrow's new cycle. Things go more smoothly. You get your message across and everything works better, including computers and other electronic equipment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)