ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A work team or group of friends looks to you for leadership. Listen to your gut instincts. You know better than most what will work out best for everyone. You are greatly loved and well-respected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Hard work will be rewarded. News about a raise may be in the works. Hold brilliant visions of success and prosperity. They will come to fruition, bit by bit. Confidence builds when you let go of needless worry.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Your network is increasing far and wide. Expand your world view. Business or personal dealings with someone who lives or travels overseas could become important. Your positive thoughts will cheer a friend.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH An emotional encounter might make you feel uneasy. Your deep and delicate feelings get hurt very easily. Try meeting in the middle, without making yourself feel "wrong." Trust your insight. You know the right answer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your charm attracts more people than you realize. An impressive person admires your ability to bring out the best in others. An opportunity may arise based on that talent. Don't back away. Accept the challenge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Cultivate your love of being of service and your empathy for people in need. A volunteer position could pop up and bring you satisfaction in days to come. You often heal yourself through helping others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have a natural eye for beauty, so purchase an accessory that makes you stand out. Put finishing touches on a creative project. Show it to art lovers who understand exactly what you want to convey.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Home improvement may take you by storm. Read blogs and watch videos that give tips on decorating and real estate deals. Even if you are not ready to move, you can still imagine yourself in more palatial digs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH If you're feeling antsy, hop in your car or go for a walk. Explore the beauty available in a short distance from home. Team up with a neighbor to plan a future block party.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Budgetary matters could be on your mind. If you have that feeling that there's never enough, don't worry. Your resourceful nature always brings you everything you need. Swap stories with a colleague and gain new insight.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Show the world what you have to offer. Your ideas could be a breath of fresh air that revitalize a dormant project. An admiring friend or romantic partner will be dazzled by the way you look today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Revel in the beauty of "just you" time. Find space to relax, ponder and even daydream. You live by inspiration, and a robust supply is flowing toward you. Reach out to someone who's been on your mind.