VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Cultivate your love of being of service and your empathy for people in need. A volunteer position could pop up and bring you satisfaction in days to come. You often heal yourself through helping others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You have a natural eye for beauty, so purchase an accessory that makes you stand out. Put finishing touches on a creative project. Show it to art lovers who understand exactly what you want to convey.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Home improvement may take you by storm. Read blogs and watch videos that give tips on decorating and real estate deals. Even if you are not ready to move, you can still imagine yourself in more palatial digs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH If you're feeling antsy, hop in your car or go for a walk. Explore the beauty available in a short distance from home. Team up with a neighbor to plan a future block party.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)