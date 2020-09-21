VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Brace yourself for a breath of relief and release. Alert and alive, your mind relishes a challenge. You will no longer be hammered by deadweight and old issues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Some conflicting voices are heard. Be patient and compromise. Good or not so good, there is an element of the unpredictable in financial matters. Set aside a little extra money for an unexpected expense or purchase.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today favors an attitude of largesse. Blessings will be felt in the healing of old wounds and the opening of opportunities. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a time of great growth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today emphasizes inner growth. Be introspective about your motivations. Act on what feels comfortable and is supported by your inner guidance. Agreements reached are mutually acceptable. Nature's beauty heals and uplifts you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)