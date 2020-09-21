ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today, you penetrate secrets and know more about others than they'd ever guess. You feel power and strength through being a bit discreet. Just smile if others accuse you of being secretive. Keep your mystery.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. Observe facial expressions and body language to aid communication. Be alert to others' needs and expectations. Adapt to trends partners set to avoid friction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Neatness and organization add to your contentment. You're a perfectionist today. Do all you can to relax and release stress. Keep workloads manageable. Make journal entries or correspond with old friends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today allows you to relax and enjoy simple pleasures. A youthful and whimsical mood surrounds you. A new friend is affectionate and caring. The fine arts brighten leisure hours. Remotely attend a concert, the theater or an art show.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today ushers in a sentimental, emotional cycle. Keepsakes and memorabilia remind you of earlier times. Memories are a gift to remind you of how much you've grown. Make the security and welfare of others a top priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Brace yourself for a breath of relief and release. Alert and alive, your mind relishes a challenge. You will no longer be hammered by deadweight and old issues.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Some conflicting voices are heard. Be patient and compromise. Good or not so good, there is an element of the unpredictable in financial matters. Set aside a little extra money for an unexpected expense or purchase.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today favors an attitude of largesse. Blessings will be felt in the healing of old wounds and the opening of opportunities. Elevate your standards and expectations. This is the start of a time of great growth.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today emphasizes inner growth. Be introspective about your motivations. Act on what feels comfortable and is supported by your inner guidance. Agreements reached are mutually acceptable. Nature's beauty heals and uplifts you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today favors sales and negotiations. You will be more visible in your work and within organizations and groups. Present programs at gatherings; be a leader. New events around you make an opening for your progress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH There's an accent on contracts and agreements. Success depends upon being realistic about what you can do. Preparation and the wise time management are a must. Put business first and double-check details to assure your career stability.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today's cycle creates a hectic pace. Working hours may change; verify directions and schedules. You will be able to formulate goals. Ask others for help; friends appreciate your gestures of kindness and goodwill.
