ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Prepare for some heavy competition today. Direct energy constructively and keep trying. Your professional aspirations are very important. Pursue what nurtures your creative needs while weighing financial considerations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Much can be accomplished because your energy level will be high, but do quell impatience. It's especially easy to overreact today. Consider consequences and options first. Friday is your lucky day each week. Make purchases and decisions then to enhance success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Encourage a discussion of dreams over breakfast. Dream analysis might provide insight concerning the needs of those closest to you. Today brings upbeat financial news. An inheritance, investment or settlement is involved.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH A deeper understanding of what you need as well as what you could offer a companion develops today. If a relationship isn't working, face up to the facts and perform a ritual of release. You will be doubly blessed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)