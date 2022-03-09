ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH For the next few weeks, you will play your cards close to your chest. You might even be secretive. You definitely will be successful doing research, because you will easily discover hidden information and discern the subtext of things. (Don't leave home without your deerstalker.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You will be more involved with younger people in the next few weeks. This could be a younger friend, but more likely you will be more involved with a group or an organization. This same window of time is an excellent time to define future goals. (Goals help keep you on track and make decision-making easier.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be ready to listen to you in the next few weeks. It will be apparent to them that you have something to say, and they want to hear it. Personally, you might start to make plans about your general direction in life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You have a lovely opportunity in the next few weeks to study and learn. You might use this same astrological influence to finish a manuscript or an important paper. Many of you will make travel plans, and some of you will, indeed, travel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This year you will benefit more than usual from the wealth and resources of others. This boon might come to you via your partner or from an inheritance or money from the government. In the next few weeks, discussions about shared property might occur.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Expect to have lively discussions with partners and close friends in the next few weeks because your ruler Mercury will be opposite your sign. For some of you, this means you will attract someone to you who is chatty and talkative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You're ready to roll up your sleeves and get hands-on with certain tasks in the next few weeks. Some will do this at work; some will do this in their personal life. All of you will accomplish a lot, which could lead to a promotion or a better job. This also might improve your health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH In the next few weeks, you will enjoy puzzles, mind games, arts and crafts and a chance to express your creative talents, especially mentally or using your hands. You are a trickster and will welcome opportunities for a few pranks. Playful times with kids will delight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Your focus is on home and family. In the next few weeks, you might tackle home repairs. Family discussions will take place, probably about real-estate opportunities or ways to improve where you live. This could include plans for a residential move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next few weeks because you're busy with appointments, short trips plus increased reading, writing and studying. You will be full of ideas and eager to share your thoughts with others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH It's not surprising that in the next few weeks you will have moneymaking ideas, because this year you will become richer! Something will happen to swell your coffers. Perhaps you will earn more, or you might receive gifts or an inheritance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Your need to talk to others and enlighten them about your ideas and hopes for the future will be very strong in the next few weeks. This is why it's important to interact with others online or in person, because you need to be heard.

