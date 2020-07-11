VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Others will make suggestions and issue invitations today. Read between the lines. There is much to learn through listening and observing. Your mind is working overtime. There can be some research to complete.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A partner in love or business is about to become more successful. Allow them to grow and offer encouragement. Kindness and patience are needed. Romantic involvements and friendships are subject to special stresses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH If a vehicle needs replacement, start to examine your options promptly. Verify departure times and reservations; there can be some last-minute schedule changes to allow for. The weather may impact you, so prepare accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH A magnetic attraction could develop. Today shows so many changes around you, though, that a relationship might not stabilize. There is the urge for some dalliances and liaisons. Remember that old adage — be careful of what you wish for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)