ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH On some level, you take a broader perspective and seek out different opinions and thoughts about a dominant matter in your life. Do not feel as if you need to make an immediate decision.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH One-on-one relating draws a very different feeling around a relationship and/or finances. You need to evaluate what you are experiencing. You could be surprised by what someone shares. News from a distance has an impact.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH At first, you might not be inclined to make a major change. In fact, do not pressure yourself to respond to any idea or suggestion immediately, but listen to what is being shared. The facts might be distorted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your effectiveness is tested. You can only do so much. Be sensible when making plans, but give yourself some time to relax. Defer to another person; this person could be quite serious, yet he or she has a great imagination.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)