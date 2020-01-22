VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You could be ready to zero in on an emotional issue. Listen to the news with a grain of salt and realize that there is another way to handle this problem. Be direct in what you do, knowing full well what choices you want to make.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You seem on top of your game and able to deal with problems better than you have before. Test out an approach before acting on it. Feedback from a family member is important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You could be more in touch with what you desire than you have been in a long time. Your ability to verbalize is present, but you often stay mum. How can others know what you want if you do not share?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You have made a decision or are about to make a decision that could impact you financially. How you speak to someone could make all the difference. Evaluating an expenditure might be overwhelming.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)