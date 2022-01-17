HHH Issues with co-workers might be touchy today. People are ready to bark at each other because they have strong reactions to whatever is going on. You will probably be able to keep a lid on things because this particular Full Moon is "hiding" in your chart.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today's Full Moon can introduce tension between you and a friend or you and a group. Keep in mind this Full Moon is a culmination of previous irritants. After it peaks, things will become resolved, diminished or manageable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH Today the Full Moon takes place at the top of your chart, which means certain issues might call attention to you. For some reason, you stand out. In particular, bosses, parents and the police will notice you more than usual. This could be because you are at odds with someone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you, be aware and mindful of everything you say and do so you don't have regrets. It's a poor day for debates and arguments about controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues. Stay chill. Listen to others.