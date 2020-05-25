VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Use care in establishing a new relationship. A neighbor involves you in a community program. Your skills in negotiation win needed support. Resist the temptation to socialize even though it is Memorial Day. Avoid danger. Keep good company.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH In many ways, you are going through a renaissance. There are major changes in your self-awareness. Your willpower is increasing; you are more daring and ambitious than ever before. Do something you have never dared to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today you apply spiritual teachings to your imagination in daily life situations. You will be vital and creative. Your appearance improves, lending strength to your self-esteem. Fortunate luck befalls your personal life as well as your professional status.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Even though it is officially a holiday, it is an ideal time to examine financial documents and decisions. You encounter a sense of deja vu. You are aware of interconnectedness between the present and other lives at other times. It's a strange day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)