ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Others depend on you to make the daily routine more agreeable. Stress levels can build now, so laugh at little problems and take time to relax. Don't generate a series of calls, emails or texts. Resist!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH There is still social distancing. Analyze what is holding you back from making your daily life exactly as you want. You discover the solution to a long-standing blockage or problem. Follow laws and rules conscientiously.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You are radiant and vibrant. Ask others for favors and develop new contacts. Love and admiration are on the upswing. A neighbor or sibling relishes a conversation with you. Money comes in. Apply your natural genius for diplomacy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH It's a perfect time to purchase clothes and take care of your appearance. Take advantage of sales today. Life has not changed all that much for you since quarantining began. You are still taking care of everybody.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today offers you new philosophies and insights. You are ultrasensitive to sound and color. You see how you have used time and resources. Thoughts center on future goals and wishes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Use care in establishing a new relationship. A neighbor involves you in a community program. Your skills in negotiation win needed support. Resist the temptation to socialize even though it is Memorial Day. Avoid danger. Keep good company.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH In many ways, you are going through a renaissance. There are major changes in your self-awareness. Your willpower is increasing; you are more daring and ambitious than ever before. Do something you have never dared to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today you apply spiritual teachings to your imagination in daily life situations. You will be vital and creative. Your appearance improves, lending strength to your self-esteem. Fortunate luck befalls your personal life as well as your professional status.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Even though it is officially a holiday, it is an ideal time to examine financial documents and decisions. You encounter a sense of deja vu. You are aware of interconnectedness between the present and other lives at other times. It's a strange day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Communication is a delicate matter today. Make every effort to understand and respect the views of others. Moderation is the best policy to adopt in your expectations of others. A loved one needs you now. You will extend initiative.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It is a wonderful day to toss out debris, and to get neat and organized. Minimize stress with efficiency. Attend to health factors in the environment. Pure water is essential. Postpone decisions about love as you go through a change of heart.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today begins with a joyful euphoria. New love warms the day. The fine arts provide pleasure, especially dance. It is an ideal day to select personal emblems and insignia. You will cherish friendships and have opportunities to deepen them.
