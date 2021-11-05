ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Avoid making important decisions about banking, shared property and inheritances during the Moon Alert today. However, this is a friendly day! You'll enjoy talking to others. You'll also impress bosses and people in authority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your focus on partners and close friends increases with the Sun, Mercury and Mars now opposite your sign. (Admittedly, Mars makes you impatient with others.) Travel for pleasure totally appeals to you! (Check the Moon Alert.)
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH TGIF! Although three planets urge you to work hard today (because most of this day is a Moon Alert), you want to goof off in a playful way. It's a great day to socialize. Trust your creative, original ideas!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH This is a productive day for those in the arts and the entertainment world, because today you can think outside the box. You have original, imaginative ideas! Enjoy playful times with kids. Accept all invitations to party.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today's planetary energy focuses you on home and family. You'ill enjoy family interactions and doing home repairs. Meanwhile, something is creating chaos and increased activity where you live, which means you have to work harder to stay organized.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a busy, active day. Enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. Take a short trip. Although ideas occupy your mind, refrain from making important decisions during the Moon Alert. Enjoy your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You have a strong focus on money, cash flow and earnings. However, during today's Moon Alert avoid shopping for anything other than food and gas. A Moon Alert is also a poor time for making important decisions. Forewarned is forearmed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today the Sun, the Moon, Mercury and Mars are all in Scorpio! It's the end of the week, and it's all about you! The Moon Alert taking place in your sign will make you feel loosey-goosey and indecisive. Steady as she goes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You can attract money to you today. You also might spend money buying beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones. If you do shop, refrain from buying anything except food and gas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's great day to schmooze! You'll enjoy interactions with classes, groups and organizations. Although your communications will be upbeat, because most of this day is a Moon Alert, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A handful of planets at the top of your chart means you're making a strong impression on bosses, parents and the police. However, be aware of the restrictions of today's Moon Alert. Go after what you want, but refrain from making important decisions during it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today's energy is the perfect way to finish your week. You're eager to explore something fresh and new, which is why you want travel and adventure. You want to learn new things and be stimulated by your surroundings. All these things are possible.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.