VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a busy, active day. Enjoy meeting new faces and seeing new places. Take a short trip. Although ideas occupy your mind, refrain from making important decisions during the Moon Alert. Enjoy your day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You have a strong focus on money, cash flow and earnings. However, during today's Moon Alert avoid shopping for anything other than food and gas. A Moon Alert is also a poor time for making important decisions. Forewarned is forearmed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Today the Sun, the Moon, Mercury and Mars are all in Scorpio! It's the end of the week, and it's all about you! The Moon Alert taking place in your sign will make you feel loosey-goosey and indecisive. Steady as she goes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You can attract money to you today. You also might spend money buying beautiful things for yourself and for loved ones. If you do shop, refrain from buying anything except food and gas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)