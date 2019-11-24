HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019:
This year, you seem quite serious, yet your imagination is running off with wild ideas more often than not. You see answers on a deeper level than in the past. If single, a new door could open as you might choose to be with a very different type of person. He or she might be quite shy. If attached, you bring out the softer side of your sweetie. He or she feels more protected with you. SCORPIO understands you well.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Lay off spending and making important decisions. The unexpected runs through your finances. A partner could act up out of the blue. Play it cool and go for a walk or some other activity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might not be aware of how rebellious you have become. Many of you will take that steady Taurus way and stand up to what appears to be a bad idea. You might give others quite a jolt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You could be more verbal than you realize. You hear something that stops you dead in your tracks. You could be taken aback and stunned by the implications. Pace yourself and do not get uptight.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your imagination takes you down a new path, and you might have difficulty coming out of your thoughts because they appear to be more amusing. A discussion might not take you in the direction you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Have the family over for dinner; you don't need to make it a big thing. Family and home remain high priorities. You might want to chill some, but make sure you touch base with a key family member.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You can read between the lines at present. You notice what is not said. Take a cue from this observation. You might not want to initiate any hot topics right now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Take charge of a project with ease, but you need to keep your budget in mind. You could easily go overboard with spending. A partner also might be out of control.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your intensity draws others toward you. Some people might be a bit hesitant because of the magnetism you radiate. You could be unusually fortunate or lucky when dealing with finances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Understand that sometimes the less said, the better. You have a lot on your mind. Use timing to air out some of your thoughts. Give yourself a few days before completely verbalizing your thoughts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Emphasize the positive in a friendship. Consider how you feel when you are around this person. You might opt for a repeat experience. A child or loved one might throw a tantrum that could stun you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Wherever you are, it appears that others notice you. You could be uncomfortable with all the attention you are receiving. Relax and go with the moment. A friend makes a suggestion that you cannot say no to.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You demonstrate your ability to detach from an immediate situation. You could decide to go for a ride in the country, to just relax and hopefully meet up with a friend. You might not want to return home!