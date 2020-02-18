ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH One could know you for a lifetime and never say you are restrained! Today you seem to be closed down, or at best deep in thought. A boss or someone you need to answer to becomes unusually demanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today you are piecing together a story where it seems as if everyone is leaving out details. You might never get the complete picture. Make logical, well thought out judgments. You may be challenged by someone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Reach out for a loved one whose advice gives you the ability to see what you often miss. Though this person is gregarious like you, he or she has a totally different outlook and is more decisive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might think someone is testing you because this person's ideas seem so contrary to your own. This assumption might be an error. He or she could be airing out various thoughts to open up different paths and opportunities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)