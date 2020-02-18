ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH One could know you for a lifetime and never say you are restrained! Today you seem to be closed down, or at best deep in thought. A boss or someone you need to answer to becomes unusually demanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today you are piecing together a story where it seems as if everyone is leaving out details. You might never get the complete picture. Make logical, well thought out judgments. You may be challenged by someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Reach out for a loved one whose advice gives you the ability to see what you often miss. Though this person is gregarious like you, he or she has a totally different outlook and is more decisive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might think someone is testing you because this person's ideas seem so contrary to your own. This assumption might be an error. He or she could be airing out various thoughts to open up different paths and opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You clearly have your hands full. Fatigue could be slowing you down. Consider keeping a more regular schedule for a few days. An unexpected communication or twist to a partnership or financial matter needs some reflection.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH People often don't pick up on your innate creativity and ability to come up with good answers. You also might be too tired to be responsive to many people. A child or new friend could be inordinately demanding.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might decide at the last minute to work from home. You will accomplish a lot of work if you do. Screen calls and focus on a key project. Know what is important and when to call a temporary halt to a volatile discussion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your words often have a greater impact on others than you anticipate. A sense of being dragged down by someone who keeps repeating the same question and demands more from you than you are willing to give needs discussion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Do not get bogged down in a financial discussion or trying to come to an agreement. Sometimes the best approach is to walk away from a problematic matter or situation, giving everyone involved time to think.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You beam in more of what you want, but someone might become demanding and difficult. A loved one and/or dear friend honors your sensitivities and pitches in to help. The two of you make a strong combo.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Slowing down helps give you a perspective that you often do not achieve. In any case, your way of dealing with differences could be problematic for several people involved with the same project.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might be making certain calls and following through on other actions because you feel they are important, but you are dropping logic from the mix. A friend who is extremely pragmatic might have many questions.