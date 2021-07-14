VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH The Moon is in your sign, which is why you might be more emotional than usual today. However, the good news is that when the Moon is in your sign (for two days every month), you are a bit luckier! Why not test this? Ask for what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You are high-viz. People notice you, and they admire you right now. However, today you will prefer to take a backseat and hide if you can. Nevertheless, something might make you a bit uncomfortable or restless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today you will meet someone unusual, or someone you already know will do something you least expect. Whatever the case, it's an unpredictable day. Fortunately, you look good to others because fair Venus is at high noon in your chart and you want adventure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH There's a strong likelihood that personal details about your private life are made public today. You are noticed and people are talking about you. Meanwhile, if you had your druthers, you would travel and get out of town because you need a change of scenery.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)