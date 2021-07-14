ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Get better organized today, but expect an interruption. Perhaps this interruption leads to unexpected solutions or new ways of doing something. You might even introduce reforms to your job.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You want to have fun today! (Parents take note that this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, especially in the morning. So be vigilant.) The arts, sports and social occasions will flourish today, but perhaps with a new spin.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH This has been a high-energy week; nevertheless, today you want to cocoon at home. You might have a serious heart-to-heart talk with a female family member. Possibly, your home routine will change in the morning. A small appliance or a minor breakage might need attention.
CANCER (JUNE 21-JULY 22)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Meanwhile, you might meet new people, see new places and dream up clever, bright new ideas.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are high-energy with Mars in your sign, even though you prefer to keep a low profile. Today, earnings, possessions and cash flow might be your focus. Keep your eyes open, because something might go awry. Guard against loss.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH The Moon is in your sign, which is why you might be more emotional than usual today. However, the good news is that when the Moon is in your sign (for two days every month), you are a bit luckier! Why not test this? Ask for what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You are high-viz. People notice you, and they admire you right now. However, today you will prefer to take a backseat and hide if you can. Nevertheless, something might make you a bit uncomfortable or restless.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today you will meet someone unusual, or someone you already know will do something you least expect. Whatever the case, it's an unpredictable day. Fortunately, you look good to others because fair Venus is at high noon in your chart and you want adventure.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH There's a strong likelihood that personal details about your private life are made public today. You are noticed and people are talking about you. Meanwhile, if you had your druthers, you would travel and get out of town because you need a change of scenery.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Controversial subjects might create a kerfuffle this morning. Or perhaps it's something in the news. Instead, focus on benefiting from the wealth of others, including financial institutions. This is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage. A conversation with a partner could be important.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Continue to focus on your job and getting better organized, because this is a high priority for you now. Likewise, you might want to do something to improve your health. Partnerships are also important, because both Venus and Mars are opposite your sign.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is no biggie. It simply means you need to be cooperative. Meanwhile, be friendly and enjoy good times!