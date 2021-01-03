HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021: Responsible, trustworthy and service-oriented, once you commit, you are in 100%. If in a team, not everyone will be as committed as you are. Put your personal stamp on it, and it will be an astounding success. If single, your year's off to a wonderful beginning. Let it unfold. If attached, you communicate nonstop, and it will be bliss. You don't always have to win. TAURUS is as stubborn as you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A project fosters competitive feelings. Use caution in adopting something new. Make certain before making a commitment. You reach your goals today by fitting in with the crowd.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You crave rich, delectable desserts. Today could steer an acquaintanceship into a more intimate bond. You recover from old heartaches and discover new sources of delight. Consider getting involved with a community theater.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Take time to clean and organize your living or workspace. A good spring cleaning might be enough, but a move is also a distinct possibility. Be diplomatic if bringing up sensitive issues with a family member or tenant.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)