ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today, especially if they've gone overboard about something regarding shared property or how much they'll support an event. You might receive more help or more money than expected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Today bosses, parents, VIPs and the police might throw you a curveball, because you'll be caught off guard in some way. For example, you might be busted about something. Meanwhile, your partner or close friend might overreact to this news.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Travel plans will surprise you today. They might be canceled, delayed or changed. Or perhaps you will travel when you didn't expect to. Something related to your job will be over-the-top today. You might consider it excessive or "more" than you expected.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)