ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today, especially if they've gone overboard about something regarding shared property or how much they'll support an event. You might receive more help or more money than expected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Today bosses, parents, VIPs and the police might throw you a curveball, because you'll be caught off guard in some way. For example, you might be busted about something. Meanwhile, your partner or close friend might overreact to this news.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Travel plans will surprise you today. They might be canceled, delayed or changed. Or perhaps you will travel when you didn't expect to. Something related to your job will be over-the-top today. You might consider it excessive or "more" than you expected.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Stay on top of banking matters and issues related to shared property and inheritances, because something unexpected will affect these areas. (Make sure you know what's going on.) Aside from that, this is a playful day for you and you want to have fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH You'll be at odds with a partner or close friend today about something, because they'll do or say something catching you off guard, which could cause a rift. Or perhaps it's because you want to make some major changes at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Be vigilant about pets today, because something unusual might occur. Meanwhile, computer glitches and delays at work are likely. Fortunately, your mental energy is high and positive, so you can deal with whatever comes your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Parents should be extra vigilant today, because it's an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, everyone can expect a few surprises when it comes to sports, social outings, luncheons, parties and fun occasions related to the arts. It's easy to overspend today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Expect a few surprises on the homefront today. Small appliances might break down or you break something. Alternatively, someone you least expect might knock at the door. (Get dressed.) Be patient with family members to avoid domestic friction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today. It's an accident-prone day for your sign. This accident could be physical or verbal. On the upside, this same influence could trigger genius-like ideas, because it means you're thinking outside the box! It's a high energy day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected will impact your finances. Perhaps you'll find money. Perhaps you'll lose money. This applies to possessions as well. You might go overboard supporting a group or helping a friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's a restless day for you because the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with your ruler Uranus, and Uranus is an unpredictable energy. Be wise and edit your remarks. Guard against blurting out the first thing that comes to mind. You might regret it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today you're eager for adventure because you want something new and exciting to happen. It's why you feel a bit restless. It's a good day to make travel plans, because it'll be something you can look forward to.