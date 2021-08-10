ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You feel life is grand today! You will especially enjoy schmoozing with others. Vacations, social outings, sports events and playful times with kids appeal to you because you're so enthusiastic and upbeat!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Home projects, especially regarding renovations or repairs, appeal to you in an exciting way today. In addition, family conversations will be upbeat because people are eager to embrace big ideas! The key is to remain realistic.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's a happy day for you, because your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you optimistic and enthusiastic about whatever you do. You feel like a winner! You will enjoy talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce, because you feel confident about financial matters and ready to take the helm. Your ideas are ambitious, and your confidence and enthusiasm will help sell your concepts to others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You feel excited and confident about things today. You'll definitely exude an aura of success. ("Look, Ma!") However, be careful about acting cocksure or arrogant. Make sure you have your facts, and be careful not to coerce others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a feel-good day for you! You have a strong hunch about something, and you're sure that you're right, which is why your confidence runs high. In addition, with fiery Mars in your sign, you're ready to act on your intuition. Meanwhile, Venus will ensure others agree with you!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH It's the perfect day to talk to friends or groups and get others to endorse your viewpoint. Your enthusiasm about something will convince everyone to sit at your table and go along with your plan. You can deal with groups successfully, especially younger people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You'll be successful when talking to bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police today, because you appear confident, assured and knowledgeable about whatever you say. Guard against going overboard or being too cocky. You might want to pull your reins.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a fabulous day to make travel plans, because you are upbeat, enthusiastic and ready to think big! Likewise, your ideas related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine are also ambitious. It's a strong day for writers and podcasters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Be careful in discussing shared property, inheritances and money issues, because you might be tempted to give away the farm. This is because you're thinking in large strokes and you feel generous.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively and upbeat today! Everyone is full of big ideas, including you. Nevertheless, it's easy to go overboard today or see things as being better than they are. Keep this in mind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You're not afraid to entertain big ideas related to your job today, or any task. Meanwhile, health-related issues are encouraging. You feel more optimistic. Likewise, anything related to a pet will please you, because everything is going so well today.