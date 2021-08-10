VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH It's a feel-good day for you! You have a strong hunch about something, and you're sure that you're right, which is why your confidence runs high. In addition, with fiery Mars in your sign, you're ready to act on your intuition. Meanwhile, Venus will ensure others agree with you!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It's the perfect day to talk to friends or groups and get others to endorse your viewpoint. Your enthusiasm about something will convince everyone to sit at your table and go along with your plan. You can deal with groups successfully, especially younger people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You'll be successful when talking to bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police today, because you appear confident, assured and knowledgeable about whatever you say. Guard against going overboard or being too cocky. You might want to pull your reins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It's a fabulous day to make travel plans, because you are upbeat, enthusiastic and ready to think big! Likewise, your ideas related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine are also ambitious. It's a strong day for writers and podcasters.