VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH "Show me the money!" Today's an excellent day for business and commerce. It's also a good day to sign important contracts or conclude a deal. However, do not sign a contract or agree to anything important during the Moon Alert.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you keen to make plans for the future. Your mind is sharp and you're thinking big. This is great; however, don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're strong and energetic with both the Sun and fiery Mars in your sign now. You're ready to go after what you want. Please note that a good part of today is a Moon Alert, which is fine for information gathering, but it's a poor time to agree to anything important or to shop.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You'll enjoy talking to people from different backgrounds because you want to learn from others today, especially fresh ideas from people outside of your daily world. People will help you because everyone's in a positive frame of mind today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)