VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today brings praise and appreciation from a colleague. Valuable contacts with others are a catalyst for improvements. Older friends suggest ways to reach a goal. You will be very emotional about the meaning of group affiliations and loyalty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Reputation and image are important today. You will want to shine and make a good impression. Do your best and be patient. Pull back if you sense others hinting that you are too forceful. You might have a significant psychic experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Experiences today are rewarding. You are in the mood for adventure. A virtual journey to a new destination or enrollment in a convention or seminar give you new ideas. There can be an urge to link up with different friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You make wise decisions related to financial planning today. In regard to your personal life, listen carefully to what a loved one is saying before expressing your own intense feelings. This person's feedback helps you plan the relationship's direction with ease and grace.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)