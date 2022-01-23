Happy Birthday for Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022:
You are an idealist who is innovative, strong-willed and determined. You can appear tough on the outside, but you are sweet and kind on the inside. This year will be more social for you. Enjoy interacting with others. Very possibly, you will have to make an important choice this year.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH You will put a lot of yourself into whatever you say today. Oh yes, people will sit up and listen to you. You also might be dealing with someone younger from your past.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Discussions with authority today will be emphatic. Both sides think they know what they're saying, and they mean it. This will require diplomacy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH People (including you) are opinionated today. Avoid discussions if they're just ego battles. When issues are important, common sense should prevail.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Discussions about shared property, insurance issues, taxes and debt will be direct and to the point today. Whoever you are talking to will also have strong opinions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You will likely attract someone to you today who is talkative with strong opinions. Give this person the courtesy of listening to them, especially if it's an ex-partner.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Missed paperwork, mixed-up communications, delays, late deliveries and staff shortages are frustrating. Naturally, you want to voice your grievances.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH A discussion with an old flame will be intense today. (If your mouth is moving, you can't hear what the other person wants to tell you.)
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH A discussion with family will be dynamic! If it's about home repairs, you might make progress. But if it's about relatives camped on your sofa, good luck.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today the Sun and Mercury are in your House of Communications, which means you will say what you mean and mean what you say! (You might encounter someone who is just as forceful.)
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You will be emphatic in discussions about money, property and possessions today. You are thrifty, and you hate waste. People will listen to you today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You will make great headway if you do research today, because you will be persistent and focused. Oh yes, you'll be like a dog with a bone. These qualities should bring results if you're looking for solutions to old problems or answers to old questions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Old friends and members of groups from your past might be back on the scene. Perhaps this is why you will have a lively discussion with someone today. If you have to speak to a group and convince people to your way of thinking, you will be persuasive!