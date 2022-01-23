LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You will likely attract someone to you today who is talkative with strong opinions. Give this person the courtesy of listening to them, especially if it's an ex-partner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Missed paperwork, mixed-up communications, delays, late deliveries and staff shortages are frustrating. Naturally, you want to voice your grievances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH A discussion with an old flame will be intense today. (If your mouth is moving, you can't hear what the other person wants to tell you.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A discussion with family will be dynamic! If it's about home repairs, you might make progress. But if it's about relatives camped on your sofa, good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today the Sun and Mercury are in your House of Communications, which means you will say what you mean and mean what you say! (You might encounter someone who is just as forceful.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)